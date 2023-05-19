Turning Up the Heat

I underestimated some of you. You were too savage, too brutal for this world. You asked for more of a challenge so I ramped things up a bit while increasing performance and updating features ;)
Significant updates this week include:
- A countdown clock was added to Rage mode, a popular request.
- Rage mode no longer makes the player invincible.
- Player now starts with the revolver.
- Ammo / weapon pickup placement and value tuning.
- Scroll max health upgrade reduced.
- Many enemies added to the sewers.
- Adjustments to player fire damage and sources.
- Loadscreen updates.
- Debris fracture, mass and removal behavior optimized to improve interactions with player ground adherence and camera smoothness.
- Added Dinofracture logo! This is the bit of code responsible for all the breaking objects and debris mayhem ;)
Changed files in this update