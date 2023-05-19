 Skip to content

Secrets of the Witch House update for 19 May 2023

Turning Up the Heat

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I underestimated some of you. You were too savage, too brutal for this world. You asked for more of a challenge so I ramped things up a bit while increasing performance and updating features ;)

Significant updates this week include:

  • A countdown clock was added to Rage mode, a popular request.
  • Rage mode no longer makes the player invincible.
  • Player now starts with the revolver.
  • Ammo / weapon pickup placement and value tuning.
  • Scroll max health upgrade reduced.
  • Many enemies added to the sewers.
  • Adjustments to player fire damage and sources.
  • Loadscreen updates.
  • Debris fracture, mass and removal behavior optimized to improve interactions with player ground adherence and camera smoothness.
  • Added Dinofracture logo! This is the bit of code responsible for all the breaking objects and debris mayhem ;)

