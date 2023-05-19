 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

StackHoops update for 19 May 2023

Bug fixes/Performance Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 11273276 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Current Update:

  • Automatic graphics settings adjustment for low-end PCs
  • Small Town Environment now excludes cloud particle effects

Upcoming:

  • More Ball Styles!
  • More Environments!
  • More Rewards for Challenges Completed!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2357751 Depot 2357751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link