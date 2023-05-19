- Corrected weapon rack tags
- Prevented placement of rooms over irrigation channels
- Removed state file for Asset Editor tool to prevent a crash
Mountaincore update for 19 May 2023
Early Access 1.1.30
Patchnotes via Steam Community
