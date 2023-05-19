 Skip to content

Mountaincore update for 19 May 2023

Early Access 1.1.30

Patchnotes
  • Corrected weapon rack tags
  • Prevented placement of rooms over irrigation channels
  • Removed state file for Asset Editor tool to prevent a crash

