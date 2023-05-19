Patch notes: V 0.2.07.053

Share · View all patches · Build 11273149 · Last edited 19 May 2023 – 15:52:28 UTC by Wendy

The following improvements have been made:

Added a new camera to the surveillance panel so you can see what's going on inside the core pool.

Added buttons to the Compliance Service app to make it easier to navigate.

Modifications were made to the labels of some meters to favor the translation into German.

The following fixes have been made:

Fixed the animation of the speed regulator of the condenser circulation pumps.

Fixed an bug with the camera after using the virtual number pads in the game.

Fixed and normalized some units of measurement and power and energy labels.

Fixed bug that prevented AO from reporting the reason for sometimes leaving some operational control.

Fixed AO bug that caused a crash when it was monitoring the fuel load of the generator sets.

Fixed bug when performing the maintenance check during the construction of some components.

Fixed bug that prevented stopping the AO operational task of monitoring the fuel level of the generating sets.

This update is compatible with all previous savegames. If you're having trouble loading a saved progress, please let me know!

