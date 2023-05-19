- Added clear save button
- More explosives added to the cave you can use for the walls
- Classified file effect now faces the camera
- Added waterfall sound effects
- Added basic visual options to pause menu
The American War update for 19 May 2023
May 19 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2116151 Depot 2116151
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update