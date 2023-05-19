 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The American War update for 19 May 2023

May 19 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11273098 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added clear save button
  • More explosives added to the cave you can use for the walls
  • Classified file effect now faces the camera
  • Added waterfall sound effects
  • Added basic visual options to pause menu

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2116151 Depot 2116151
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link