Core-Blast update for 19 May 2023

19052023 Update

Build 11273063

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • UI update
  • Fixed the bug where the targeter destroyed by the weight impacts of the locked energy vault was not counted.
  • Daily* task rewards have been adjusted.
  • Daily* chest rewards have been adjusted.
  • Added a setting to turn off special impact creation and special impact combination for challenge mods.
  • Added new game mode. (Challange-One Chance)
    -> Core generation is off.
    -> If a column is cleared, the columns next to it merge.
    -> Blast as many cores as you can.
  • Added 3(9) + 1 new achievements. (Total 10 achievements, in-game - general)

