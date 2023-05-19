19052023 Update

- UI update
- Fixed the bug where the targeter destroyed by the weight impacts of the locked energy vault was not counted.
- Daily* task rewards have been adjusted.
- Daily* chest rewards have been adjusted.
- Added a setting to turn off special impact creation and special impact combination for challenge mods.
- Added new game mode. (Challange-One Chance)
-> Core generation is off.
-> If a column is cleared, the columns next to it merge.
-> Blast as many cores as you can.
- Added 3(9) + 1 new achievements. (Total 10 achievements, in-game - general)
