P&C HotFix: 190523

Ffffixes! Part 3!!

Size: 430 KBs

Fixes:

:swirlies: Fixed "Drowning" State and damages

:swirlies: Fixed some possible crashes during New Day calculations

:swirlies: Fixed multiple Princess' deliveries freezing the game during New Day calculations

:swirlies: Fixed Dragon Princess I possibly choosing to raid the Ghost Reign when the Princess is still asleep

:swirlies: Fixed the inability to switch characters outside the Diamond Seashell

:swirlies: Fixed missing Oni Princess and warriors during Dragon Princess I's ending

:swirlies: Fixed the Knight ending up inside the wall when opening Rabbit Princess' door during sneaky events (gamepad only)

:swirlies: Fixed some of the "defeat" events that do not result in a Game Over