P&C HotFix: 190523

Ffffixes! Part 3!!
Size: 430 KBs
Fixes:
:swirlies: Fixed "Drowning" State and damages
:swirlies: Fixed some possible crashes during New Day calculations
:swirlies: Fixed multiple Princess' deliveries freezing the game during New Day calculations
:swirlies: Fixed Dragon Princess I possibly choosing to raid the Ghost Reign when the Princess is still asleep
:swirlies: Fixed the inability to switch characters outside the Diamond Seashell
:swirlies: Fixed missing Oni Princess and warriors during Dragon Princess I's ending
:swirlies: Fixed the Knight ending up inside the wall when opening Rabbit Princess' door during sneaky events (gamepad only)
:swirlies: Fixed some of the "defeat" events that do not result in a Game Over
Changed files in this update