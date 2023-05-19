Patch 1.1 Update - Purrrsistent Ships!

Weekly updates for y'all on Meowter Space 🐱

Happy Friday everyone! Some small bug fixes this week and the initial push of the Persistent ship feature I talked about last week in Discord, just pushed out a new version. The highlights:

📣 New feature launched! There are now Persistent ships 🚀 so players can keep their ship configurations and researched items after they exfil.

The way this works is your ship stations and researched upgrades are now leveraging steam's cloud save, so as you complete missions, your ship will progress with you.

You have two ship slots that are selectable in the lobby (see pic below 🖼️ ) so you can progress multiple ships at the same time if you wish.

Along with this, you can now Name Your Ship which will show to your crew members, default name is Apawllo 18.

Warning! ⚠️ If your ship is destroyed in-game, so will be your ship's progress. This is per design, but may change this later for folks playing in Campaign (non-PVP) mode. BUG FIX: Fixed an issue with research progress not resetting when exiting the menu. BUG FIX: Fixed some funky issues with the lobby - still may act weird but will continue to get these ironed out.

What's Next ⏭️

I have a good idea where I want to go next with the Campaign Mode work. Plans at this point will allow players to progress levels and meet level objectives along with progressing their ship with unique research enhancements. More to come!