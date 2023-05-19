 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mountaincore update for 19 May 2023

Early Access 1.1.29 - 19th May 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11272947 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix for crashes and other problems with messed up room tiles
  • Fix for a crash when merchants are paying but all coins are assigned elsewhere
  • Fix for a crash when a material is lost
  • Corrected an issue where merchants paying for items could cause extra piles of coins to appear in the resources screen
  • Added (crossbow) bolts to weapon rack storage

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2370311 Depot 2370311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2370312 Depot 2370312
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2370313 Depot 2370313
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link