- Fix for crashes and other problems with messed up room tiles
- Fix for a crash when merchants are paying but all coins are assigned elsewhere
- Fix for a crash when a material is lost
- Corrected an issue where merchants paying for items could cause extra piles of coins to appear in the resources screen
- Added (crossbow) bolts to weapon rack storage
Mountaincore update for 19 May 2023
Early Access 1.1.29 - 19th May 2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
