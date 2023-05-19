 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Blockville update for 19 May 2023

Blockville has launched!

Share · View all patches · Build 11272941 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone Rich here! We're happy to announce that we have just launched Blockville and the game is now available for purchase!

It's been a super exciting process and i've loved working on Blockville, its been really refreshing to work on a different game and experiment with a tonne of ideas.

We hope you all have a tonne of fun on Blockville and we hope to also see you in our Discord here;

You can come and join us right here! https://discord.gg/CK3jAPEt6G

Over a year ago we started off with some really basic concepts and now we have developed the game into a really nice place. I thought id drop some screens here of our early dev to show everyone how far we have come!

As you can see we've come a long way! In future i will make a video on this process for everyone to enjoy.

Thank you for your support and we hope you enjoy the game!

Rich

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link