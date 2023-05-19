Blockville has launched!

Hello everyone Rich here! We're happy to announce that we have just launched Blockville and the game is now available for purchase!

It's been a super exciting process and i've loved working on Blockville, its been really refreshing to work on a different game and experiment with a tonne of ideas.

We hope you all have a tonne of fun on Blockville and we hope to also see you in our Discord here;

You can come and join us right here! https://discord.gg/CK3jAPEt6G

Over a year ago we started off with some really basic concepts and now we have developed the game into a really nice place. I thought id drop some screens here of our early dev to show everyone how far we have come!

As you can see we've come a long way! In future i will make a video on this process for everyone to enjoy.

Thank you for your support and we hope you enjoy the game!

Rich