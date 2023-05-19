05/20/2023 Update "True end character feed manualization"

Made a small update.

The changes are as follows.

True end character feed manualization

Since the text was displayed automatically, it was fast to read aloud, so it became possible to skip characters at any time. You can send text by touching anywhere on the screen.

When both the text and the end roll are finished, it will return to the start screen, but at that time, the screen transition may be delayed. After the second time, you can skip the end roll.

Changed "Saisoku" to "Tokusoku"

(Japanese version only)

I changed it because "dunning" seems to be more correct as a library term.

Changed dialogue around reservation

Slightly changed the dialogue between the main character and the user when reserving or renting.

Changed message display time

In two places, the display time of the message was short, so we extended the time.