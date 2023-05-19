Alpha 6 RC1 Released!

Alpha 6 RC1 Experimental Release Notes
- Added full translations for option settings
- Changed mouse cursor to be a normal cursor in in-game menu
- Changed Increased Level 12 Flame Thrower damage
- Changed Increased Spector Damage
- Changed Increased Tactical Nuke Damage
- Game Engine Upgrade
Here is the first RC Release! For those not familiar with RC (Release Candidate) builds, it is a preliminary build for leaving Early Access. Our current projection is early June, but the date as always, is tentative. Season 3 leaderboards will open up soon, (but will be wiped when Season 3 actually starts, as usual).
Enjoy!
