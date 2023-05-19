Alpha 6 RC1 Released!

Alpha 6 RC1 Experimental Release Notes

Added full translations for option settings

Changed mouse cursor to be a normal cursor in in-game menu

Changed Increased Level 12 Flame Thrower damage

Changed Increased Spector Damage

Changed Increased Tactical Nuke Damage

Game Engine Upgrade

Here is the first RC Release! For those not familiar with RC (Release Candidate) builds, it is a preliminary build for leaving Early Access. Our current projection is early June, but the date as always, is tentative. Season 3 leaderboards will open up soon, (but will be wiped when Season 3 actually starts, as usual).

Enjoy!