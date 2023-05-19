Nature & Life - Drunk On Nectar's v0.5.1 update released!

Share · View all patches · Build 11272842 · Last edited 19 May 2023 – 15:09:05 UTC by Wendy

DoN is being improved around the clock and this weekend release delivers all the goodies that went in over the past 2 weeks!

V0.5.1 Release Roundup

Input Keys highlighting

All player input hints have now been improved - raw text has been replaced with appropriate buttons and icons which are appropriately highlighted. This should make it much easier for new players to learn the game's controls!

Additionally, a new high-contrast theme is used for all player hints to make things easier to read.

DoN's Minimal HUD

This is a multi-update effort which aims at delivering maximum immersion to players by minimizing the need for the HUD to the greatest extent possible.

Here's what this this update has changed:

• HUD is hidden when player arrives within strike range of prey (if player has passed all relevant tutorials)

• HUD is hidden while player interacts with prey.

• HUD is automatically shown again during critical events such as grappling contests, etc



An actual in-game screenshot - The HUD is automatically hidden during key moments for maximum immersion!

Subsequent updates will bring further improvements under this umbrella, so look forward to a more immersive overall experience of the game! :)

Improvements & Bugfixes

Lifecycles

Jumping Spider

Sprinting speed significantly increased for Jumping Spider - It is now so much more fun!

for Jumping Spider - It is now so much more fun! Sprinting cost reduced for all Fauna. You are encouraged to sprint and run around more! :)

for all Fauna. You are encouraged to sprint and run around more! :) Sprint tutorial (in egg sac) now transitions out smoothly to the next quest

Narration Avatar for Mother Jumping Spider restored in Egg Sac (see below!)

Nature Sandbox

Possessing Nocturnal Wasp during Day no longer causes freezing



Narration avatar restored for providing a more engaging experience for players!

That's it for this update, but you can look forward to a new release every weekend for DoN from now on!

The game is now being improved around the clock allowing this shift to a weekly release cycle.

The next update will be out on 26th May 2023 and is sure to bring more improvements across the board to DoN's unique Nature World!

