Nature & Life - Drunk On Nectar's v0.5.1 update released!

DoN is being improved around the clock and this weekend release delivers all the goodies that went in over the past 2 weeks!
V0.5.1 Release Roundup
Input Keys highlighting
All player input hints have now been improved - raw text has been replaced with appropriate buttons and icons which are appropriately highlighted. This should make it much easier for new players to learn the game's controls!
Additionally, a new high-contrast theme is used for all player hints to make things easier to read.
DoN's Minimal HUD
This is a multi-update effort which aims at delivering maximum immersion to players by minimizing the need for the HUD to the greatest extent possible.
Here's what this this update has changed:
• HUD is hidden when player arrives within strike range of prey (if player has passed all relevant tutorials)
• HUD is hidden while player interacts with prey.
• HUD is automatically shown again during critical events such as grappling contests, etc
An actual in-game screenshot - The HUD is automatically hidden during key moments for maximum immersion!
Subsequent updates will bring further improvements under this umbrella, so look forward to a more immersive overall experience of the game! :)
Improvements & Bugfixes
Lifecycles
Jumping Spider
- Sprinting speed significantly increased for Jumping Spider - It is now so much more fun!
- Sprinting cost reduced for all Fauna. You are encouraged to sprint and run around more! :)
- Sprint tutorial (in egg sac) now transitions out smoothly to the next quest
- Narration Avatar for Mother Jumping Spider restored in Egg Sac (see below!)
Nature Sandbox
- Possessing Nocturnal Wasp during Day no longer causes freezing
Narration avatar restored for providing a more engaging experience for players!
Next Update
That's it for this update, but you can look forward to a new release every weekend for DoN from now on!
The game is now being improved around the clock allowing this shift to a weekly release cycle.
The next update will be out on 26th May 2023 and is sure to bring more improvements across the board to DoN's unique Nature World!
Thanks a lot for reading :)
With Love,
Venugopalan Sreedharan
Developer of Nature & Life - Drunk On Nectar
