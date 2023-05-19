Wingman A.I. Update

Unfortunately not the working A.I. Wingman build I was hoping to push out today.
There's a "little" more work to do on the U.I. etc than I 1st thought so I've focused on the reported IHADSS bug to get a "win" for the weekend!
-
IHADSS should now work correctly and not come out of alignment when looking around. Hopefully this has also fixed any issues where the targeting pod would try to target itself and end up locked in one of the top corners of its gimbal limits!
-
Optimised the A.I. formation keeping script.
Changed depots in wingmanai branch