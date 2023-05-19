 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Helicopter Gunship DEX update for 19 May 2023

Wingman A.I. Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11272827 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Unfortunately not the working A.I. Wingman build I was hoping to push out today.

There's a "little" more work to do on the U.I. etc than I 1st thought so I've focused on the reported IHADSS bug to get a "win" for the weekend!

  1. IHADSS should now work correctly and not come out of alignment when looking around. Hopefully this has also fixed any issues where the targeting pod would try to target itself and end up locked in one of the top corners of its gimbal limits!

  2. Optimised the A.I. formation keeping script.

Changed depots in wingmanai branch

View more data in app history for build 11272827
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2012141 Depot 2012141
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link