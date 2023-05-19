 Skip to content

Full Ace Tennis Simulator update for 19 May 2023

v2.2.3 : Gameplay bug fix

Share · View all patches · Build 11272812 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Bug fix : Fixed bug when cancelling shot at a specific point during the shot animation. The character would then not prepare any more.

