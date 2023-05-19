Medieval Dynasty's Official Discord Server

 Skip to content

Medieval Dynasty update for 19 May 2023

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, Villagers!

We are coming to you with a message of the utmost importance! 📜

Today we are opening doors to our official Discord Server! 🥳

Come and join us in discussion about your medieval adventures, participate in special events and let’s grow this wonderful community together! Moreover, soon this server will play a crucial part in the future of Medieval Dynasty, but currently we cannot share more, as it is a secret.

You simply have to join and stay tuned 😉

Welcome 👉

https://bit.ly/MedievalDynastyDiscord

The update notes to 1.5.1.4

Added
  • Social media buttons in the main menu.
Fixed
  • The quest "Sew Me" could be given by a teenager if she was working as an apprentice.
  • Set the position of the bandits when spawning.
  • Incorrect talent icons when going directly to the skills tab.
  • Items flying away on game load (Re-save of the game is necessary).
  • Items not detaching from destroyed building modules.
  • Drunk physics blend still working on season change.
  • Player state updating incorrectly if player dies during skinning, shearing or milking animation and switches to heir.
Updated
  • Numerous tweaks and improvements to the terrain.
  • NPCs quality improvements.
  • Improved readability of the talent tree.
  • Improved readability of the list of schemes.
  • Chinese updated.
  • Sound attenuation of projectiles.

