Medieval Dynasty's Official Discord Server

Greetings, Villagers!
We are coming to you with a message of the utmost importance! 📜
Today we are opening doors to our official Discord Server! 🥳
Come and join us in discussion about your medieval adventures, participate in special events and let’s grow this wonderful community together! Moreover, soon this server will play a crucial part in the future of Medieval Dynasty, but currently we cannot share more, as it is a secret.
You simply have to join and stay tuned 😉
Welcome 👉
https://bit.ly/MedievalDynastyDiscord
The update notes to 1.5.1.4
Added
- Social media buttons in the main menu.
Fixed
- The quest "Sew Me" could be given by a teenager if she was working as an apprentice.
- Set the position of the bandits when spawning.
- Incorrect talent icons when going directly to the skills tab.
- Items flying away on game load (Re-save of the game is necessary).
- Items not detaching from destroyed building modules.
- Drunk physics blend still working on season change.
- Player state updating incorrectly if player dies during skinning, shearing or milking animation and switches to heir.
Updated
- Numerous tweaks and improvements to the terrain.
- NPCs quality improvements.
- Improved readability of the talent tree.
- Improved readability of the list of schemes.
- Chinese updated.
- Sound attenuation of projectiles.
