Medieval Dynasty's Official Discord Server

Greetings, Villagers!

We are coming to you with a message of the utmost importance! 📜

Today we are opening doors to our official Discord Server! 🥳

Come and join us in discussion about your medieval adventures, participate in special events and let’s grow this wonderful community together! Moreover, soon this server will play a crucial part in the future of Medieval Dynasty, but currently we cannot share more, as it is a secret.

You simply have to join and stay tuned 😉

Welcome 👉

https://bit.ly/MedievalDynastyDiscord

The update notes to 1.5.1.4

Added

Social media buttons in the main menu.

Fixed

The quest "Sew Me" could be given by a teenager if she was working as an apprentice.

Set the position of the bandits when spawning.

Incorrect talent icons when going directly to the skills tab.

Items flying away on game load (Re-save of the game is necessary).

Items not detaching from destroyed building modules.

Drunk physics blend still working on season change.

Player state updating incorrectly if player dies during skinning, shearing or milking animation and switches to heir.