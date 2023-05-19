MAJOR CONTENT UPDATE #1 - New stages, new enemies, new weapons, and more!

Hello everyone! We’re excited to announce our FIRST MAJOR CONTENT DROP!

The continued feedback for our Early Access launch of Renfield: Bring Your Own Blood has led

to a lot of polish, and now it’s time to show our appreciation for all the suggestions and support

with some more game for you to chew through. More than a patch, this update includes all new

content for you to fight, explore, and upgrade with!

First up, we’ve got several new in-game weapons, including some gruesome body part-based

attacks. Pierce through enemies with the javelin-like Limb Spears, or use the Armchaku’s

awesome knockback effect to help you rip a path through swarms of enemies!

These new abilities will come in handy as you face off with some new faces (and snouts) in the

enemy hordes. In addition to some corrupt (and heavily-armored) law enforcement, you can also

expect slews of the creatures of the night to join the fray. From wolves to flocks of hellish

ravens, the throngs are thicker than ever.

You’ll be squaring off with these fresh foes in two all new stages, the Abandoned Hospital and

the Apartment Complex. In the first, Dracula’s next meal has escaped—track him down before

his Lobo cohorts, led by dirty cop Chris Marcos, show up for a rescue! The second stage reimagines the epic battle from the film where Renfield takes on a seemingly endless amount of baddies. Be a part of the fight in true pixel glory, pile of bodies and all.

Fittingly enough, this new stage is the setting for our Endless Mode! Come here if you’re

looking for the ultimate challenge, or just a way to rack up that in-game cash. If you’re diligent

enough, you’ll also find a way to rock Renfield’s makeover look inspired from the film . . .

Here’s a recap for all you vamped-out players that can’t wait to get into these latest updates:

_● New weapons

● New enemies

● New stages

● New boss

● New achievements

● New playable character

● Endless Mode

● Bugs destroyed and polish added_

Remember, garlic is not included!