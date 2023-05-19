 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Territory update for 19 May 2023

Territory – Alpha 5.101 – Improved Raider Attack System

Share · View all patches · Build 11272779 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improved

  • You can now buy Intel from the old quest hubs.
  • The intel will tell you which day to expect an attack from the local militia raiders. The attack will happen at a random time on the day when the top left on screen Intel Report: Days Until Next Attack reads 0.
  • Currently 350 Coin to buy intel otherwise you won’t know when an attack is coming.
  • Attacks currently between 2 and 5 days apart. We will see how it goes, all this will need balancing and improvements.
  • Your player level determines how many raiders will attack. There will be no attacks if you’re under level 10.
  • You can turn these attacks off and on at any time in the game settings.
  • Zombie Hordes, Vengeful Hunters and Visitor attacks are still random.

Changed

  • Shortened day/night cycle a little.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2062941 Depot 2062941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link