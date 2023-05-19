Territory – Alpha 5.101 – Improved Raider Attack System

Improved
- You can now buy Intel from the old quest hubs.
- The intel will tell you which day to expect an attack from the local militia raiders. The attack will happen at a random time on the day when the top left on screen Intel Report: Days Until Next Attack reads 0.
- Currently 350 Coin to buy intel otherwise you won’t know when an attack is coming.
- Attacks currently between 2 and 5 days apart. We will see how it goes, all this will need balancing and improvements.
- Your player level determines how many raiders will attack. There will be no attacks if you’re under level 10.
- You can turn these attacks off and on at any time in the game settings.
- Zombie Hordes, Vengeful Hunters and Visitor attacks are still random.
Changed
- Shortened day/night cycle a little.
