Build 11272737 · Last edited 19 May 2023

This is what has changed in Early Access 1.5

• Bolt now uses one of his cog inventions when going down zip lines.

• Bolts damage triggers have been improved. He will constantly take damage if he is walking on something dangerous.

• The camera no longer shakes during unique deaths.

• Changed the position of some scrap in W1-4 Fishy Forest to prevent unfair deaths when near spike traps.

• Prevented a bypass near the Scan Specs in W1-5 Insect Isles.