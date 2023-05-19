SpaceBourne 2 Early Access Ver. 2.0.0 Released

NEW FEATURES AND CHANGES :

New Ship Class Motherships:

Motherships function similarly to floating stations, featuring numerous consoles found within stations Like armory, market, upgrade console etc. Additionally, Motherships come with exciting new perks.

One remarkable capability of Motherships is their ability to carry two fighter-class ships within them. Players can dynamically switch to the hangar of their Mothership during runtime and engage in battles with the fighter-class ships they have docked.

New Ground Squad ( Nova Squad)

Nova Squad is a ground squad, which will join the player in ground combat, just like Alpha Squad. Players can now summon this squad to fight alongside them during ground combat scenarios.

Within the squad, players have the ability to assign four areas of specialization to the soldiers. These specializations include Medic, Tank, Reaper, and Blitzkrieg.

By utilizing the unique skills and abilities of each specialized soldier, players can strategize and tackle ground combat situations more effectively.

Drone Management:

A new drone management system has been added to the game.

Players can now manage their drones during runtime and give them orders dynamically.

Additionally, drones have been balanced, and the maximum number of drones that ships can carry has been increased from 8 to 15.

Limb Damage and Gore System:

The ability to inflict damage to different limbs has been added for ground combat.

Each limb now has its own armor, which can be shattered. Furthermore, a gore system has been implemented for limbs that are shot after piercing through enemy armor.

Other Features and Changes:

Space battles have been balanced to enhance gameplay and provide a more engaging experience for players.

Some ship stats have been balanced

New visual effects have been added to enhance the game's visuals.

Brazilian Portuguese language has been updated

The Turkish language has been updated

Performance optimizations have been implemented for crowded battles.

BUG FIXES:

Reported by players as follows :