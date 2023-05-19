SpaceBourne 2 Early Access Ver. 2.0.0 Released

NEW FEATURES AND CHANGES :
New Ship Class Motherships:
Motherships function similarly to floating stations, featuring numerous consoles found within stations Like armory, market, upgrade console etc. Additionally, Motherships come with exciting new perks.
One remarkable capability of Motherships is their ability to carry two fighter-class ships within them. Players can dynamically switch to the hangar of their Mothership during runtime and engage in battles with the fighter-class ships they have docked.
New Ground Squad ( Nova Squad)
Nova Squad is a ground squad, which will join the player in ground combat, just like Alpha Squad. Players can now summon this squad to fight alongside them during ground combat scenarios.
Within the squad, players have the ability to assign four areas of specialization to the soldiers. These specializations include Medic, Tank, Reaper, and Blitzkrieg.
By utilizing the unique skills and abilities of each specialized soldier, players can strategize and tackle ground combat situations more effectively.
Drone Management:
A new drone management system has been added to the game.
Players can now manage their drones during runtime and give them orders dynamically.
Additionally, drones have been balanced, and the maximum number of drones that ships can carry has been increased from 8 to 15.
Limb Damage and Gore System:
The ability to inflict damage to different limbs has been added for ground combat.
Each limb now has its own armor, which can be shattered. Furthermore, a gore system has been implemented for limbs that are shot after piercing through enemy armor.
Other Features and Changes:
- Space battles have been balanced to enhance gameplay and provide a more engaging experience for players.
- Some ship stats have been balanced
- New visual effects have been added to enhance the game's visuals.
- Brazilian Portuguese language has been updated
- The Turkish language has been updated
- Performance optimizations have been implemented for crowded battles.
BUG FIXES:
Reported by players as follows :
- • Signals interface (top-right) does not refresh after merging Crates. Requires clicking it to refresh.
- • When trying to warp to a Planet while being far away, I receive the message "You are in Planet orbit" and cannot warp to the planet.
- • When opening the settings menu, there are placeholder texts.
- • Ship rotation gets disrupted when ejecting from the ship in space.
- • In the WRA fighter ship's cockpit view, when I press the thruster while moving straight, the camera shakes as if I hit something.
- • Trading Sectors in Galaxy Trade are showing as "None."
- • Having multiple side missions in the same system and moving in and out of the system can cause issues.
- •If I suddenly level up more than one level after killing a high-level target, the game crashes.
- • When loading on the planet's surface, the game loads, but the character remains suspended in the air and waits for the surface to load for about 3-4 seconds.
- • I'm stuck in the hangar and can't leave. Going through the door teleports me back into the hangar.
- • Sometimes, when warping to a point on the planet's surface from a long distance, the warp takes a very long time, approximately 20 minutes.
- • Sometimes, contracts spawn in Stargates.
- • Sometimes, the Fill Ammo feature doesn't work in Ammo consoles.
- •Resolved an issue causing incorrect collision detection, resulting in players falling through the floor in Falron stations.
- • When raiding a village, if I exit and re-enter the planet, the loot respawns.
- • The piracy system is not working. The ships I'm tracking warp too slowly, and even when they warp, I can't see where they went on the scanner.
- •In crowded battles, the frame rate drops by approximately 50 every 2-3 seconds but returns to normal after about 1 second.
- • Trade-class ships rotate too quickly in relative mode.
- • I can use the Ground Slam AOE perk while flying in the air.
- • In the Vessel Venture mission, during the "Board the Ship" stage, if I change the map, the mission update text appears each time I board a ship.
- • Damage effects on the ship can remain even after repairing the ship.
- • I can buy the mining ship cheaply and sell it at a higher price.
- •Resolved an issue where players would experience a sudden drop in frame rate during intense combat sequences.
- • Locations on the planet's surface can be visible even when they are not in the planet's orbit.
- • During the meeting at my own station, Drane disappears after a while, but the dialogue continues.
- • Some Mercenary missions don't spawn bosses and get stuck.
- •When disembarking from moving trading ships, the ship's engine sound remains in a loop, and I can hear the engine sound inside the station.
- • Resolved an issue causing NPCs to become stuck in an idle animation loop during the WRA ship quest.
Changed files in this update