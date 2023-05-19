 Skip to content

Elypse update for 19 May 2023

Patch note Elypse 1.7.0

Hey everyone 📢

We are super happy that Elypse released 🎉

And with every release, comes stuff that breaks so here's the first patch of correctives from what you've been reporting 👀

Patch note:

  • Visual bug during big platform elevator fixed
  • Elevator reset bug fixed
  • Tutorial input has been fixed
  • Possibility to get out of the map in the Surface fixed

We will come back to you next week with another patch that concert more minor bugs like resolution issues reported.

You support us by playing Elypse, we support you by correcting the issues you find 😉

See you next week for another patch! 🎮

Cheers,

  • Hot Chili Games

