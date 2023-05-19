Patch note Elypse 1.7.0

Share · View all patches · Build 11272726 · Last edited 19 May 2023 – 14:59:13 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone 📢

We are super happy that Elypse released 🎉

And with every release, comes stuff that breaks so here's the first patch of correctives from what you've been reporting 👀

Patch note:

Visual bug during big platform elevator fixed

Elevator reset bug fixed

Tutorial input has been fixed

Possibility to get out of the map in the Surface fixed

We will come back to you next week with another patch that concert more minor bugs like resolution issues reported.

You support us by playing Elypse, we support you by correcting the issues you find 😉

See you next week for another patch! 🎮

Cheers,