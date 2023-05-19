 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

This is a Ghost update for 19 May 2023

Update v.0.2.103

Share · View all patches · Build 11272702 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix :

  • Synchronization of writings on the book (movable)
  • (for German) Cause of death Virus and Disease are correctly validated
    Change :
  • Sneaky attacks triggered by certain purple phrases have a 100% chance of forcing the entity to write its identity or date of death. (limit 3 / clue)
    Increased visibility of writing in the dark.
  • BirdHouse : Change of illumination to limit hardware resources. The garden lighting remains on (like the camp).
  • Various interface change, texture and 3d effect.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1985421 Depot 1985421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link