Update v.0.2.103

Fix :
- Synchronization of writings on the book (movable)
- (for German) Cause of death Virus and Disease are correctly validated
Change :
- Sneaky attacks triggered by certain purple phrases have a 100% chance of forcing the entity to write its identity or date of death. (limit 3 / clue)
Increased visibility of writing in the dark.
- BirdHouse : Change of illumination to limit hardware resources. The garden lighting remains on (like the camp).
- Various interface change, texture and 3d effect.
Changed files in this update