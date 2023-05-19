Patch 1.4.4 increases the impact your adventures have on the map

This week we have been working on the impact you can have on the map. You will notice the effects of scrying stones, magic hearths, and similar devices have been improved. In addition, the way you can now actively inform clans about abandoned keeps or other useful locations. The result of this is that you can take a more active role in the global power struggle between the clans and the Empire.
The intention of these changes is to create a more meaningful context for your adventures. At the same time, we hope that soon NPCs will act on and according to this context better, too!
Gameplay Changes
- You can inform clans about the locations of keeps, mines, abandoned farms, and similar locations.
- You can try to convince unaligned folks on farms, trading posts, and roadhouses to join a clan.
- Increases the impact that garrisons, scrying devices, root singers, magic hearths, and magic wells have on hardships.
- Clans need to have a stronghold in a region to be able to claim sites in that region.
- Communicates the status and effects a location more clearly in the location info panels on the map.
Bug Fixes
- Removes a generation flaw that caused regular columns, gates and levers to appear in the spirit world.
- When traveling through serpent gates the conditions reflecting your local reputation are set correctly.
- The description of the cast for the Magentol key makes clear it can only be used on the Forge of Destiny.
- You use the same consumable item from the quick item slot multiple times without needing to reassign it.
- Trading posts are correctly staffed.
- Defeated factions cannot salvage the wayfarer’s items after they died.
- A group of NPCs needs at least one humanoid creature to be able to camp around a fire.
