Community Feedback Patch - Tutorial & Progression

Welcome Scientists!

We have been closely listening to notes and feedback sent by you in the last wave of playtests.

We've addressed a lot of the stuff you mentioned and some more - thank you again for all the time spent in Forever Skies and lets move to detailed changes we cooked for you:

IMPROVEMENTS:

Difficulty levels / Death balance:

Easy - bars drop 50% slower, no items lost after death

Normal - bars drop 25% slower, and you lose 20% of inventory items on death

(excl. stacks of 4 or less - rare and more valuable items shouldn’t be lost) Hard - bars drop like they used to, you lose 25% of inventory items on death

Perma Death - no changes

Starting location tutorials changes:

Insect catcher is a default airship device

Virus tutorial - chillies removed, cure with insect catcher rewards instead

Building tutorial - The build tool was removed from the starting location, it's tutorial was moved to the first Radio Tower

Extracting tutorial - Deck Extractor set as a default device to be printed/crafted

Transformer and Solid State Batteries exposed/made more visible

Workshop shortcut path blocked (challenge accepted :) )

Eating/drinking tutorial added:

Water tutorial added to Cure Virus quest

Cooking food tutorial added after eating raw insect catcher reward

Airship damage:

First damage unlocks damage tutorial (database entry may still need some tweaks) - airship may get damaged after first Radio Tower location only

Devices inside the airship cannot be damaged

A repair patch can be applied only to damaged objects

Airship return:

You can climb aboard an airship hovering close to the platform

Insect catcher:

Attaching lure doesn’t lower its arm

The catch is being signalled in log entry

Caught worms won't destroy the lures if it's not collected on time

Research station (UI device state colors consistency):

Colors changed to white for completable and to yellow for partially completed research

Advanced tech devices:

Automatic Extractor moved to Rooftops location

The upgraded Engine is now available as a default in the Upgrade Station

Other changes:

The storage box can now be placed on catwalks

Changes in loading screens - it should be shown longer until the world is spawned properly (especially after loading a game)

Known issues:

Climate Revenge - sudden and instant weather state changes (no transitions between them)

Underdust - Insect carcass may be unreachable

Hanging shelf - is to be found on the Rooftops location, it looks like a storage box

Small town issues / This location is a work in progress, mostly built from placeholders:

A Paint Tool to be apparently found on this location (according to the Studies tab), but it it’s only a rumour

You can land but cannot dock or anchor an airship yet

Overall balance changes