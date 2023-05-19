 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Forever Skies Playtest update for 19 May 2023

Community Feedback Patch - Tutorial & Progression

Share · View all patches · Build 11272611 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome Scientists!

We have been closely listening to notes and feedback sent by you in the last wave of playtests.
We've addressed a lot of the stuff you mentioned and some more - thank you again for all the time spent in Forever Skies and lets move to detailed changes we cooked for you:

IMPROVEMENTS:

Difficulty levels / Death balance:

  • Easy - bars drop 50% slower, no items lost after death
  • Normal - bars drop 25% slower, and you lose 20% of inventory items on death
    (excl. stacks of 4 or less - rare and more valuable items shouldn’t be lost)
  • Hard - bars drop like they used to, you lose 25% of inventory items on death
  • Perma Death - no changes

Starting location tutorials changes:

  • Insect catcher is a default airship device
  • Virus tutorial - chillies removed, cure with insect catcher rewards instead
  • Building tutorial - The build tool was removed from the starting location, it's tutorial was moved to the first Radio Tower
  • Extracting tutorial - Deck Extractor set as a default device to be printed/crafted
  • Transformer and Solid State Batteries exposed/made more visible
  • Workshop shortcut path blocked (challenge accepted :) )

Eating/drinking tutorial added:

  • Water tutorial added to Cure Virus quest
  • Cooking food tutorial added after eating raw insect catcher reward

Airship damage:

  • First damage unlocks damage tutorial (database entry may still need some tweaks) - airship may get damaged after first Radio Tower location only
  • Devices inside the airship cannot be damaged
  • A repair patch can be applied only to damaged objects

Airship return:

  • You can climb aboard an airship hovering close to the platform

Insect catcher:

  • Attaching lure doesn’t lower its arm
  • The catch is being signalled in log entry
  • Caught worms won't destroy the lures if it's not collected on time

Research station (UI device state colors consistency):

  • Colors changed to white for completable and to yellow for partially completed research

Advanced tech devices:

  • Automatic Extractor moved to Rooftops location
  • The upgraded Engine is now available as a default in the Upgrade Station

Other changes:

  • The storage box can now be placed on catwalks
  • Changes in loading screens - it should be shown longer until the world is spawned properly (especially after loading a game)

Known issues:

  • Climate Revenge - sudden and instant weather state changes (no transitions between them)
  • Underdust - Insect carcass may be unreachable
  • Hanging shelf - is to be found on the Rooftops location, it looks like a storage box

Small town issues / This location is a work in progress, mostly built from placeholders:

  • A Paint Tool to be apparently found on this location (according to the Studies tab), but it it’s only a rumour
  • You can land but cannot dock or anchor an airship yet

Overall balance changes

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2229691 Depot 2229691
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link