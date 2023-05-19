Community Feedback Patch - Tutorial & Progression

Welcome Scientists!
We have been closely listening to notes and feedback sent by you in the last wave of playtests.
We've addressed a lot of the stuff you mentioned and some more - thank you again for all the time spent in Forever Skies and lets move to detailed changes we cooked for you:
IMPROVEMENTS:
Difficulty levels / Death balance:
- Easy - bars drop 50% slower, no items lost after death
- Normal - bars drop 25% slower, and you lose 20% of inventory items on death
(excl. stacks of 4 or less - rare and more valuable items shouldn’t be lost)
- Hard - bars drop like they used to, you lose 25% of inventory items on death
- Perma Death - no changes
Starting location tutorials changes:
- Insect catcher is a default airship device
- Virus tutorial - chillies removed, cure with insect catcher rewards instead
- Building tutorial - The build tool was removed from the starting location, it's tutorial was moved to the first Radio Tower
- Extracting tutorial - Deck Extractor set as a default device to be printed/crafted
- Transformer and Solid State Batteries exposed/made more visible
- Workshop shortcut path blocked (challenge accepted :) )
Eating/drinking tutorial added:
- Water tutorial added to Cure Virus quest
- Cooking food tutorial added after eating raw insect catcher reward
Airship damage:
- First damage unlocks damage tutorial (database entry may still need some tweaks) - airship may get damaged after first Radio Tower location only
- Devices inside the airship cannot be damaged
- A repair patch can be applied only to damaged objects
Airship return:
- You can climb aboard an airship hovering close to the platform
Insect catcher:
- Attaching lure doesn’t lower its arm
- The catch is being signalled in log entry
- Caught worms won't destroy the lures if it's not collected on time
Research station (UI device state colors consistency):
- Colors changed to white for completable and to yellow for partially completed research
Advanced tech devices:
- Automatic Extractor moved to Rooftops location
- The upgraded Engine is now available as a default in the Upgrade Station
Other changes:
- The storage box can now be placed on catwalks
- Changes in loading screens - it should be shown longer until the world is spawned properly (especially after loading a game)
Known issues:
- Climate Revenge - sudden and instant weather state changes (no transitions between them)
- Underdust - Insect carcass may be unreachable
- Hanging shelf - is to be found on the Rooftops location, it looks like a storage box
Small town issues / This location is a work in progress, mostly built from placeholders:
- A Paint Tool to be apparently found on this location (according to the Studies tab), but it it’s only a rumour
- You can land but cannot dock or anchor an airship yet
Overall balance changes
