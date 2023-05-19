Early Access Build #761

New Captain: Rosanova
-
Rosanova dazzles both on stage and in battle, utilizing her celestial voice and harnessing the power of Nova waves to push back opponents.
-
Unlock Captain Rosanova by upgrading the Super Nova Planet to Level 6
-
Upgrades
- Rosanova Pink Nova - Shots To Charge Pink Nova (3 Levels)
- Rosanova Boost Nova - Boosts To Fire Extra Nova (3 Levels)
- Rosanova Hull - Max Hull & Block Damage While Boosting (3 Levels)
- Super Nova (3 Levels)
-
Added Space Cube Upgrades, Unlock Missions & Steam Achievements
360 Nova
- Pink Nova fires in a spiral around the ship
- Blue Nova fires in a circle around the ship (same as current Nova)
- Added Knockback Per Player Level upgrade that increases Nova Knockback from 2 to 10 (3 Levels)
- Rebalanced Upgrades to be consistent with other weapons
Raven Knockback Boosters
- Added Boosts to Fire Extra Rockets which goes from 4 Boosts to 2 (3 Levels)
Available As Crew Toggle
- Captains not selected as Available As Crew appear as disabled in Space Cube Upgrades
- Can still Sell Upgrades when disabled
Price
- As mentioned in the Early Access notes, the price will be increasing slightly on May 26 to reflect the content that has been added in Early Access.
Changed files in this update