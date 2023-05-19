Wishlist Dead Zone DLC! Early Access Open IMMINENT

Dear Ghoul Hunters,
Thank you all for patiently waiting as the Dead Zone DLC undergoes development! I have finally collected enough in-game footage to create a Steam page for it, with a video showing off a few weapons, and some screenshots of the new elite ghouls! You can take a quick peek here:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2426340/Tunguska_Dead_Zone/
I plan to release the DLC some time in June, and until then I will keep uploading new screenshots and updating the description to reflect whatever new stuff I'll be adding.
Now, in a few days, I will start a free Early Access for the DLC, where you can try out the entirety of the DLC. I have made the NG+ gameplay very very difficult, so the goal of this Early Access is to gather feedback and finetune the difficulty :) Please keep an eye on my announcements - the opening of EA is IMMINENT!
============
Also, I updated the game to 1.67-9 version with the following changes:
-
In Ravenwood, you can now use the boat at your house to travel to either the Rangers camp or Lake Kraken church. Should save you a bit of running time. You just need to enter the boat from a different angle to hit the trigger for either travel directions.
-
When a full-auto gun's durability reduces, it'll start shooting a bit slower and irregularly.
-
Successful melee attack will now increase your fitness skill a little bit.
-
Greatly reduced the price of backpack extensions sold by merchants. But Jian Jun is still a cutthroat - his extension still costs 15000.
-
You can now secretly raise your relationship with the Mongols by delivering food orders. Once you reach 100%, Jian Jun (if he's still alive) will sell you poison that you can apply to your melee weapons for an extra caustic damage.
