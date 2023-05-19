Wishlist Dead Zone DLC! Early Access Open IMMINENT

Dear Ghoul Hunters,

Thank you all for patiently waiting as the Dead Zone DLC undergoes development! I have finally collected enough in-game footage to create a Steam page for it, with a video showing off a few weapons, and some screenshots of the new elite ghouls! You can take a quick peek here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2426340/Tunguska_Dead_Zone/

I plan to release the DLC some time in June, and until then I will keep uploading new screenshots and updating the description to reflect whatever new stuff I'll be adding.

Now, in a few days, I will start a free Early Access for the DLC, where you can try out the entirety of the DLC. I have made the NG+ gameplay very very difficult, so the goal of this Early Access is to gather feedback and finetune the difficulty :) Please keep an eye on my announcements - the opening of EA is IMMINENT!

============

Also, I updated the game to 1.67-9 version with the following changes: