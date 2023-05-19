10th Minor Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11272455 · Last edited 19 May 2023 – 15:09:40 UTC by Wendy

Added the ability to use the spacebar as a click on the biceps, as suggested by FunkMasterChunk.

If you have any suggestions to improve the game, please let me know in here:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/2355250/discussions/0/6492543723424263284