- Map camera transitions work; the 2.5D shows our instant transition working now for "on map" battles.
- Gradient Wipe filter added for scene transitions! Please note this is not a "true" gradient wipe as it works more universally -- so the blending of elements will never be 100% perfect, but very close.
- Further performance increases -- ~50% thru shared libraries.
- Fixed a bug related to playing music from a virtual key script.
RPG Architect update for 19 May 2023
Bug Fixes and Feature Updates
Patchnotes via Steam Community
