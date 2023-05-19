 Skip to content

RPG Architect update for 19 May 2023

Bug Fixes and Feature Updates

  • Map camera transitions work; the 2.5D shows our instant transition working now for "on map" battles.
  • Gradient Wipe filter added for scene transitions! Please note this is not a "true" gradient wipe as it works more universally -- so the blending of elements will never be 100% perfect, but very close.
  • Further performance increases -- ~50% thru shared libraries.
  • Fixed a bug related to playing music from a virtual key script.

Changed files in this update

