Greetings, stalkers! We are pleased to introduce a minor update 1.00.06.

Included in this update:

■ Achievements have been added. There are five for now. Over time, we will increase their number.

■ Minor corrections and improvements have been made on some levels.

■ A new magazine has been added to the AK-12. Now the machine gun has a serious competitor!

Thank you for being with us. The work on the game continues.