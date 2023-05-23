 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Frozenheim update for 23 May 2023

Update v. 1.4.1.9

Share · View all patches · Build 11272421 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog 1.4.1.9

New feature:
  • Added Fame Win Condition
Bug Fixes:
  • Fix freeze when loading custom game from campaign
  • Fix for crashes when internet is disconnected
  • Multiple fixes for unit movement
  • Fix support for traveling merchant NPC
  • Improve unit responsiveness when capturing objects
  • Adjust placement of rally points of recruit buildings
  • Added notification to traveling merchant
  • Fixed stat screen tooltips
  • Fix scrolling of tutorial panels
  • Block cursor interaction in game settings
  • Fix time not going back to previous setting after pause
  • Multiple localization fixes
  • Fix for incorrect cursor tooltip in some cases
  • Minor navigation fixes

Changed files in this update

Frozenheim Content Depot 1134101
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link