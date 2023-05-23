Update v. 1.4.1.9

Changelog 1.4.1.9
New feature:
- Added Fame Win Condition
Bug Fixes:
- Fix freeze when loading custom game from campaign
- Fix for crashes when internet is disconnected
- Multiple fixes for unit movement
- Fix support for traveling merchant NPC
- Improve unit responsiveness when capturing objects
- Adjust placement of rally points of recruit buildings
- Added notification to traveling merchant
- Fixed stat screen tooltips
- Fix scrolling of tutorial panels
- Block cursor interaction in game settings
- Fix time not going back to previous setting after pause
- Multiple localization fixes
- Fix for incorrect cursor tooltip in some cases
- Minor navigation fixes
Changed files in this update