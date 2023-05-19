We are on the air

Share · View all patches · Build 11272412 · Last edited 19 May 2023 – 14:19:13 UTC by Wendy

This day came!

The game has been released. I must say right away that there will definitely be updates and fixes for any bugs / difficulties in the game. If you see an error or another bug, then write to me on Twitter https://twitter.com/RocketBroGames or email efimovfilip52@gmail.com

A little background information before starting the game:

Esc - menu and you can choose language

WASD - move

Button E - Action button

Double E - Open the door

Space - jump

T - Inventory

Left Click - shot

Right Click - aiming

Thank you for your attention and enjoy the game!