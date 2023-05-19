 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bad Times at the Silver Lake update for 19 May 2023

We are on the air

Share · View all patches · Build 11272412 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This day came!

The game has been released. I must say right away that there will definitely be updates and fixes for any bugs / difficulties in the game. If you see an error or another bug, then write to me on Twitter https://twitter.com/RocketBroGames or email efimovfilip52@gmail.com

A little background information before starting the game:

Esc - menu and you can choose language
WASD - move
Button E - Action button
Double E - Open the door
Space - jump
T - Inventory
Left Click - shot
Right Click - aiming

Thank you for your attention and enjoy the game!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link