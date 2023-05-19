DD#121 The Riddle of Sphinx

Hi, everyone. Welcome to another week's developer's diary.

This week, the update is mainly on the content of the main storyline.

Here is a short trailer:



For players in China, here is an alternative link: https://www.bilibili.com/video/BV12h4y1t7Pm/

Now, let's break it down a bit.

First, we got a new Sphinx boss fight



Each boss fight shall have somewhat unique mechanics. The one for the Sphinx is the riddles. The attributions of the Sphinx are quite high. Neither guns nor other physical attacks can cause match damage. However, just like in ancient tales, the Sphinx likes asking riddles. If you can find the right answer for each riddle, you will find the difficulty dramatically reduced. It starts with a bit of serious riddles. But, late on, you may find some funny or even memetic riddles and answers. So, have fun! :)

Second, a room beneath the Sphinx

Once again, when googling Sphinx, you can find a lot of rumors about a secret room, a library, or an archive beneath the Sphinx. Thus, here we are. As we need to figure out how to get inside the Black Pyramid, here is where we need to investigate. However, you will find much more than just that. There are other clues, telling this story from a different perspective of the story. But, this is optional. I don't want to make the main story itself becomes too tedious as it is already quite long compared to most other games developed with RPG Maker engines. Thus, you can still skip some parts of the story and rush to see what's going on in the next part of the story. As a bonus point, you will find one of the professors you are asked to look for in this mission.

Here is where we get the investigation board inside the Sphinx.



This part is totally optional. Look around, additional documents will need to be collected first to solve this puzzle. This is the part where the professor failed. But you may succeed. In the end, you may find a secret of the Aten Cult that even most cultists do not know. (Unfortunately, the last part of this optional path is still working in progress. But, we are getting there to tell the full story.)

There are more about this week's updates. Such as the answer to why the undead Rome soldiers can be found in this secret room. Such as the behavior change of the brainwashed slave enemies, they will now try to escape after their slavemasters die. Such as the battle mechanic changes that allow you to let an enemy escape the battlefield instead of automatically intercepting them. We also had some temporary problems with our wiki. But, gladly, the issue was solved.

That's for this week. The story in Egypt will reach its climax in the Black Pyramid. But, it may take some time to get everything done right. Nevertheless, we are getting there.

Today's changelog:

############Content################

[Outside the Black Pyramid]Added an animation on the player's character when failing to harvest the power of the sacrifice circle.

[Outside the Black Pyramid]Added some sandworm enemies on the left hill. If you leave the hill, they will stop chasing you.

############Debug#################

[Outside the Black Pyramid]Fixed a bug that the short animation on vengeful spirits may not play when failing to harvest the power of the sacrifice circle.

Latest News From Ukraine:

https://controlc.com/da1dd5e1