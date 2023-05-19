Early Access - Patch 5 (0.7.6)

Hello witches,

Today, we want to talk about the passage of time. We have received a lot of feedback about the days being too short. As such, one of today’s changes will increase the duration of an in-game hour to 60 seconds real time (up from 45). Please let us know how noticeable this improvement is to you.

The full patch notes are as follows:

Bugfixes:

Duration of an in-game hour increased to 60 seconds (up from 45 seconds)

Fixed an issue that caused New Moon nights to be too dark

Cat Familiar will now always appear when he’s supposed to

Fixed an issue that could cause a crash when handing out Commissions

“Connect with a Familiar” ritual is now displayed in the Compendium

Breeding Cuflow will no longer attempt to go to the Coop by themselves

Further improvements to items from chests/dig spots falling into textures

Quickly purchasing two Tzoru races in a row no longer causes a black screen

Wardrobe now uses clothes from every type of chest

Fixed an issue that could prevent Discoveries to be updated while selling items on the Stall

Metal Ores will now respawn

Added a missing ingredient icon to the Strengthening Fertilizer

Mirage Agrimony seeds are now available in Storm and Reverie

Summoning Tzoru while Abrill is in the air will no longer cause our witch to be stuck

It is no longer possible to store anything other than Eggs in the Cuflow Coop

It’s no longer possible to interact with unrelated objects while fishing

Fixed an issue that could cause Commissions for two different people to be completed at once, if both required the same item

Digging SFX is now played once

Stall chest will no longer lose interaction

Different sized eggs will no longer stack on top of each other

It is no longer possible to stack tools in the hand

Adjusted upgrade price for Great Pickaxe

New features and improvements:

Added new custom markers: they can be purchased from Patrice in the Local Market

Added a black shading that obscures unexplored regions of the area map

Reduced Stamina usage while breaking logs and rocks

Added “Gamma control” to graphic settings

Multiple UI fixes and improvements

Changed resources required to build Cuflow Coop

Added Building tutorial

Multiple fixes and improvements to dialogues related to the Crystal Ball quest chain

Removed collision from exploding mushrooms

We hope these changes will make your stay on the Fern Island more comfortable. Rest assured that your feedback is always heard, and is an important part of our workflow for future updates. Thank you for all activity so far, reporting issues and hanging out with us in Discord. We couldn’t have done this without you!

Best Regards,

Enjoy Studio team