Early Access - Patch 5 (0.7.6)

Hello witches,
Today, we want to talk about the passage of time. We have received a lot of feedback about the days being too short. As such, one of today’s changes will increase the duration of an in-game hour to 60 seconds real time (up from 45). Please let us know how noticeable this improvement is to you.
The full patch notes are as follows:
Bugfixes:
- Duration of an in-game hour increased to 60 seconds (up from 45 seconds)
- Fixed an issue that caused New Moon nights to be too dark
- Cat Familiar will now always appear when he’s supposed to
- Fixed an issue that could cause a crash when handing out Commissions
- “Connect with a Familiar” ritual is now displayed in the Compendium
- Breeding Cuflow will no longer attempt to go to the Coop by themselves
- Further improvements to items from chests/dig spots falling into textures
- Quickly purchasing two Tzoru races in a row no longer causes a black screen
- Wardrobe now uses clothes from every type of chest
- Fixed an issue that could prevent Discoveries to be updated while selling items on the Stall
- Metal Ores will now respawn
- Added a missing ingredient icon to the Strengthening Fertilizer
- Mirage Agrimony seeds are now available in Storm and Reverie
- Summoning Tzoru while Abrill is in the air will no longer cause our witch to be stuck
- It is no longer possible to store anything other than Eggs in the Cuflow Coop
- It’s no longer possible to interact with unrelated objects while fishing
- Fixed an issue that could cause Commissions for two different people to be completed at once, if both required the same item
- Digging SFX is now played once
- Stall chest will no longer lose interaction
- Different sized eggs will no longer stack on top of each other
- It is no longer possible to stack tools in the hand
- Adjusted upgrade price for Great Pickaxe
New features and improvements:
- Added new custom markers: they can be purchased from Patrice in the Local Market
- Added a black shading that obscures unexplored regions of the area map
- Reduced Stamina usage while breaking logs and rocks
- Added “Gamma control” to graphic settings
- Multiple UI fixes and improvements
- Changed resources required to build Cuflow Coop
- Added Building tutorial
- Multiple fixes and improvements to dialogues related to the Crystal Ball quest chain
- Removed collision from exploding mushrooms
We hope these changes will make your stay on the Fern Island more comfortable. Rest assured that your feedback is always heard, and is an important part of our workflow for future updates. Thank you for all activity so far, reporting issues and hanging out with us in Discord. We couldn’t have done this without you!
Best Regards,
Enjoy Studio team
