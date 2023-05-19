 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Forest Ranger Simulator update for 19 May 2023

You report we fix

Share · View all patches · Build 11272364 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have worked as fast as possible to fix what needed to be fixed

Save/Load
Bug with lifting objects with old saves - backward compatibility check of objects - bug fixed

Bridge Repair
Missing material after second bridge repair - fixed"

Car
Dropping items from car pack - fixed
Items save after loading collected items are on the backpack

Quest Repair ULA
Save/Load error automatic quest pass - fixed
Added backward compatibility for old game saves
Added: New quest mode includes finding a broken hive + adds this hive to player pool

Pop-up menu
The esc key opens the main menu - fixed
Added: esc key closes the pop-up just like the crafting area

Thank you for reporting the bugs, we are here to crush them

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1185781 Depot 1185781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link