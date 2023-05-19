You report we fix

Share · View all patches · Build 11272364 · Last edited 19 May 2023 – 17:06:07 UTC by Wendy

We have worked as fast as possible to fix what needed to be fixed

Save/Load

Bug with lifting objects with old saves - backward compatibility check of objects - bug fixed

Bridge Repair

Missing material after second bridge repair - fixed"

Car

Dropping items from car pack - fixed

Items save after loading collected items are on the backpack

Quest Repair ULA

Save/Load error automatic quest pass - fixed

Added backward compatibility for old game saves

Added: New quest mode includes finding a broken hive + adds this hive to player pool

Pop-up menu

The esc key opens the main menu - fixed

Added: esc key closes the pop-up just like the crafting area

Thank you for reporting the bugs, we are here to crush them