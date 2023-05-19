You report we fix

We have worked as fast as possible to fix what needed to be fixed
Save/Load
Bug with lifting objects with old saves - backward compatibility check of objects - bug fixed
Bridge Repair
Missing material after second bridge repair - fixed"
Car
Dropping items from car pack - fixed
Items save after loading collected items are on the backpack
Quest Repair ULA
Save/Load error automatic quest pass - fixed
Added backward compatibility for old game saves
Added: New quest mode includes finding a broken hive + adds this hive to player pool
Pop-up menu
The esc key opens the main menu - fixed
Added: esc key closes the pop-up just like the crafting area
Thank you for reporting the bugs, we are here to crush them
Changed files in this update