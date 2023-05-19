-Wait then quit after closing game and open brwoser instruction to try and not crash game
-Wishlist opens steam browser page on PC.
-Preload trash in cut scenes
-Do not show dev intro text again if exit game to menu
-FIx jump fuel recipe duplicating into 2 filters on load
-Gravity cubes are now called Base Cubes
-Base Cubes conduct power to streamline power management gameplay
-UPdated beam converger model
-Add beam converger to Xattyk shuttle hatch
-Update starting blueprints to reduce choice paralysis and improve organisation
-Reduce costs of the more complex structural space rig blueprints that you now dont start with
Space Trash Scavenger Playtest update for 19 May 2023
Build 0.199645
