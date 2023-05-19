Build 0.199645

-Wait then quit after closing game and open brwoser instruction to try and not crash game

-Wishlist opens steam browser page on PC.

-Preload trash in cut scenes

-Do not show dev intro text again if exit game to menu

-FIx jump fuel recipe duplicating into 2 filters on load

-Gravity cubes are now called Base Cubes

-Base Cubes conduct power to streamline power management gameplay

-UPdated beam converger model

-Add beam converger to Xattyk shuttle hatch

-Update starting blueprints to reduce choice paralysis and improve organisation

-Reduce costs of the more complex structural space rig blueprints that you now dont start with