Update Notes for Mai 19th

This update contains some major updates to the game.
- The end boss has been added. For all of you who made it to the end game, please give it a shot and I'd be happy about some feedback.
- Quests have been added. Sometimes, when you dig, you will find some existing infrastructure with different quests.
- Cloaks have been added. They can be made from a tailoring shop and provide different boni.
- The demon has been fixed/improved.
- A new undead opponent has been added: the skeleton footman has some unique equipment.
- Better explanation of combat mechanics: the game now does a better job at trying to explain how to disengage a soft character from a melee fight without provoking an AoO.
- Bug fixes for animations involving beds/chairs.
- Equipment can now properly provide a bonus to the wearer's morale (mostly equipment made from artefacts).
- Bug fixes.
Changed files in this update