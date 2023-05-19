 Skip to content

Infested Fortress update for 19 May 2023

Update Notes for Mai 19th

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update contains some major updates to the game.

  • The end boss has been added. For all of you who made it to the end game, please give it a shot and I'd be happy about some feedback.
  • Quests have been added. Sometimes, when you dig, you will find some existing infrastructure with different quests.
  • Cloaks have been added. They can be made from a tailoring shop and provide different boni.
  • The demon has been fixed/improved.
  • A new undead opponent has been added: the skeleton footman has some unique equipment.
  • Better explanation of combat mechanics: the game now does a better job at trying to explain how to disengage a soft character from a melee fight without provoking an AoO.
  • Bug fixes for animations involving beds/chairs.
  • Equipment can now properly provide a bonus to the wearer's morale (mostly equipment made from artefacts).
  • Bug fixes.

