5/19/2022 PATCH NOTES

Greetings, PhaigeX employees!

This is a quick announcement for some immediate changes made to address some possible game-breaking issues. We thank you for reporting the issues to the management as soon as it was discovered.

Workspace Improvements

Complete Implementation of Mouse-Controlled Sight Line Aiming Mode

Using the Mouse in Sight Line aiming mode has now been made simpler. Moving the mouse horizontally to the right rotates the ship clockwise, and counter-clockwise when moved to the left. The mouse sensitivity can also be adjusted to fine-tune the amount of rotation per mouse movement.

Space Background Adjustments

The moving space background elements has been toned down a bit, to lessen on-screen distractions while keeping the player's ship alive.

Reworked Transportal

Compared to the previous "Duplicate ships has random stats that can be used to overwrite current stats", duplicate ships now provides a customized stat addition (or a small subtraction) to randomly selected ship stats. It's still up to the player to commit those changes to the current stats.

Resolved Issues

[Comet Dash] Level 3 steering bug using Mouse Sight Line

Together with the complete implementation of the mouse-controlled sight line, the steering controls of the Comet's SP Tech has been made compatible with the new aiming mode.

[Fortress Shell] Level 5 effect stays even when armor is destroyed

Following the routine maintenance, the buffs brought by Fortress Shell now properly wears off when the armor gets destroyed.

[Drone Assault] "Triple Click" Bug

A report has been received about pressing the Monarch's SP tech in quick succession can change the drones into a "floating active state" that can be exploitable in dealing contact damage to enemies. The drone units have been sent to Maintenance for repairs.

[Afterimage] Critical Bug

A game-breaking issue has been reported that stops the game when Mirage's afterimages get hit by enemy fire. This issue had to be dealt with immediately.

Ongoing Plans

New Weapon Implementations

Rest assured that the plan stated on the roadmap is still in progress. We have some weapon concepts already under development, and will be forwarded to live testing.

Complete Overhaul for Ship Customization

The Development Team went back to the drawing board and discussed possible ideas to improve ship customization, other than just for min-maxing stats. For now, keep those notifications enabled for breakthroughs in this field.

Rest assured that we are still on track in terms of the roadmap progress. It is inevitable that there are times that we must address the immediate dangers while working towards our goals.

Towards a brighter future,

The PhaigeX MegaCorp.