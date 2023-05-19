VER.6.9.1 update information

◆New elements◆
・Added a new game "Seven Dreams".
◆PUSHER GAME◆
・Changed SP CHANCE BGM.
◆VIDEO SLOT◆
・Changed the name of the game to "FeverDrops".
◆Others◆
・The setting screen of the pusher game has been renewed.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
◆New elements◆
・Added a new game "Seven Dreams".
◆PUSHER GAME◆
・Changed SP CHANCE BGM.
◆VIDEO SLOT◆
・Changed the name of the game to "FeverDrops".
◆Others◆
・The setting screen of the pusher game has been renewed.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update