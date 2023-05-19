 Skip to content

DreamPusher update for 19 May 2023

VER.6.9.1 update information

Patchnotes via Steam Community

◆New elements◆
・Added a new game "Seven Dreams".

◆PUSHER GAME◆
・Changed SP CHANCE BGM.

◆VIDEO SLOT◆
・Changed the name of the game to "FeverDrops".

◆Others◆
・The setting screen of the pusher game has been renewed.

