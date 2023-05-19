Hotfix on May 19.

Howdy all,
We have released a hotfix patch to resolve some issues. Please take a look at the changelist below:
Fixed:
- Fixed the freezing issue after final battle CGs caused by an event trigger skipping CGs
- Fixed the issue where Trudy's friendship level effects were not applied when reaching the certain level
- Fixed the problem with an incorrect number of attributes after refining
- Fixed the issue where the follow-up actions were not properly triggered after Chatting by Oasis during the play/date
- Fixed the pathfinding issue with the home fences
- Fixed the problem where some camels would disappear when taking a group photo.
- Fixed a data issue that occurred when players left the Tour De Rock event while NPCs were still sliding
- Fixed the issue where the Dance Off could not trigger in the 2nd time
- Resolved a problem that occurred in controllers when switching categories in the Knowledge UI
- Fixed an issue when toggling the backpack while absorbing items in Abandoned Ruins
Share your thoughts and leave a comment or review on our Steam page or our Discord community. Your support plays a vital role in bringing Sandrock to its former glory. We can't wait to hear from you!
Catch up with us around the web for more Sandrock information:
Subscribe to Youtube
Join our Discord
Sandrock Instagram
Sandrock Twitter
Sandrock Facebook
Sandrock Official Website
Changed files in this update