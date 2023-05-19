Hotfix on May 19.

Howdy all,

We have released a hotfix patch to resolve some issues. Please take a look at the changelist below:

Fixed:

Fixed the freezing issue after final battle CGs caused by an event trigger skipping CGs

Fixed the issue where Trudy's friendship level effects were not applied when reaching the certain level

Fixed the problem with an incorrect number of attributes after refining

Fixed the issue where the follow-up actions were not properly triggered after Chatting by Oasis during the play/date

Fixed the pathfinding issue with the home fences

Fixed the problem where some camels would disappear when taking a group photo.

Fixed a data issue that occurred when players left the Tour De Rock event while NPCs were still sliding

Fixed the issue where the Dance Off could not trigger in the 2nd time

Resolved a problem that occurred in controllers when switching categories in the Knowledge UI

Fixed an issue when toggling the backpack while absorbing items in Abandoned Ruins

Share your thoughts and leave a comment or review on our Steam page or our Discord community. Your support plays a vital role in bringing Sandrock to its former glory. We can't wait to hear from you!

Catch up with us around the web for more Sandrock information:

Subscribe to Youtube

Join our Discord

Sandrock Instagram

Sandrock Twitter

Sandrock Facebook

Sandrock Official Website