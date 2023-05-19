 Skip to content

My Time at Sandrock update for 19 May 2023

Hotfix on May 19.

Hotfix on May 19.

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Howdy all,

We have released a hotfix patch to resolve some issues. Please take a look at the changelist below:

Fixed:

  • Fixed the freezing issue after final battle CGs caused by an event trigger skipping CGs
  • Fixed the issue where Trudy's friendship level effects were not applied when reaching the certain level
  • Fixed the problem with an incorrect number of attributes after refining
  • Fixed the issue where the follow-up actions were not properly triggered after Chatting by Oasis during the play/date
  • Fixed the pathfinding issue with the home fences
  • Fixed the problem where some camels would disappear when taking a group photo.
  • Fixed a data issue that occurred when players left the Tour De Rock event while NPCs were still sliding
  • Fixed the issue where the Dance Off could not trigger in the 2nd time
  • Resolved a problem that occurred in controllers when switching categories in the Knowledge UI
  • Fixed an issue when toggling the backpack while absorbing items in Abandoned Ruins

