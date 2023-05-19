Major Update: ‘Land of the Rising Sun’ - Japan Update is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 11271959 · Last edited 19 May 2023 – 13:13:07 UTC by Wendy

Greetings Builders!

We are excited to present the fourth major update for Kingdoms Reborn, Land of the Rising Sun!

Experience the brand new Japanese faction – 'The Shogunates’, Japan-inspired Buildings and Plantations, Hot Spring Inn, Extinct Volcanoes, Ferry, Storage Depot, Copy Building Feature, Rebalanced Gameplay, Bug Fixes, Optimization, and much more!

Want to play on Viking saves?

Right-click on "Kingdoms Reborn" in your Steam library.

Select "Properties."

Navigate to the "Betas" tab.

_Choose "previking" patch.

Shogunate Faction



Play as the brand new Japanese-inspired faction.

These skilled artisans come from the eastern islands and bring with them their own unique survival skills for the lush, verdant landscapes.

Bonuses: +10% Luxury Production

+10% Luxury Production Unique Resources: Rice, Plum, Sushi, Ramen, Sake, Green Tea, Bonsai, Electronic Gadgets

Rice, Plum, Sushi, Ramen, Sake, Green Tea, Bonsai, Electronic Gadgets Unique Military Units: Samurai, Samurai Cavalry, Mobile Suit

Samurai, Samurai Cavalry, Mobile Suit Unique Wonders: Great Buddha Shrine, Himeji Palace, Golden Palace, Pagoda

Unique New Buildings

Assortment of new structures capturing the essence of Japanese architecture and culture:

Sake Brewery: Brew Sake from Rice

Brew Sake from Rice Bonsai Nursery: Produce exquisite Bonsai tree

Produce exquisite Bonsai tree Electronics Factory: Produce Electronic Gadgets from Iron and Gold Bar

Produce Electronic Gadgets from Iron and Gold Bar Ramen Shop: Prepare Ramen with Rice and Pork

Prepare Ramen with Rice and Pork Sushi Bar: Prepare Sushi dish from Rice and Fish

New Plantations

Green Tea Farming

Plum Farming

Rice Farming

Efficient Transportation and Logistics

Ferry: Seamlessly transport citizens across vast bodies of water

Seamlessly transport citizens across vast bodies of water Storage Depot: Manage your most vital resources with this new centralized storage building

Copy Building Feature



Allow for easy copy and paste of buildings that you have already built (Shortcut: Ctrl + C)

No longer need to rely on card draw when the buildings have already been unlocked

Additional Enhancements

New Portraits and Icons: Male Samurai and Japanese Princess

Bug Fixes: Many major and minor bugs have been fixed

Gameplay Rebalance: Aspects of the game have been adjusted to ensure smoother gameplay

Gameplay Changes: Resources move back to the map after popular requests

Gameplay Optimization: Improved gameplay performance

Enhanced Localization: Update translation across multiple languages through community efforts

Thank you everyone for your support, we hope you enjoy the new update :)

Kingdoms Reborn Team