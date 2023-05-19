 Skip to content

Kingdoms Reborn update for 19 May 2023

Major Update: ‘Land of the Rising Sun’ - Japan Update is live!

Major Update: 'Land of the Rising Sun' - Japan Update is live! · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Greetings Builders!

We are excited to present the fourth major update for Kingdoms Reborn, Land of the Rising Sun!

Experience the brand new Japanese faction – 'The Shogunates’, Japan-inspired Buildings and Plantations, Hot Spring Inn, Extinct Volcanoes, Ferry, Storage Depot, Copy Building Feature, Rebalanced Gameplay, Bug Fixes, Optimization, and much more!

Want to play on Viking saves?

  • Right-click on "Kingdoms Reborn" in your Steam library.
  • Select "Properties."
  • Navigate to the "Betas" tab.
  • _Choose "previking" patch.
Shogunate Faction


Play as the brand new Japanese-inspired faction.
These skilled artisans come from the eastern islands and bring with them their own unique survival skills for the lush, verdant landscapes.

  • Bonuses: +10% Luxury Production
  • Unique Resources: Rice, Plum, Sushi, Ramen, Sake, Green Tea, Bonsai, Electronic Gadgets
  • Unique Military Units: Samurai, Samurai Cavalry, Mobile Suit
  • Unique Wonders: Great Buddha Shrine, Himeji Palace, Golden Palace, Pagoda
Unique New Buildings

Assortment of new structures capturing the essence of Japanese architecture and culture:

  • Sake Brewery: Brew Sake from Rice
  • Bonsai Nursery: Produce exquisite Bonsai tree
  • Electronics Factory: Produce Electronic Gadgets from Iron and Gold Bar
  • Ramen Shop: Prepare Ramen with Rice and Pork
  • Sushi Bar: Prepare Sushi dish from Rice and Fish
New Plantations

  • Green Tea Farming
  • Plum Farming
  • Rice Farming

Efficient Transportation and Logistics
  • Ferry: Seamlessly transport citizens across vast bodies of water
  • Storage Depot: Manage your most vital resources with this new centralized storage building
Copy Building Feature


Allow for easy copy and paste of buildings that you have already built (Shortcut: Ctrl + C)
No longer need to rely on card draw when the buildings have already been unlocked

Additional Enhancements

New Portraits and Icons: Male Samurai and Japanese Princess
Bug Fixes: Many major and minor bugs have been fixed
Gameplay Rebalance: Aspects of the game have been adjusted to ensure smoother gameplay
Gameplay Changes: Resources move back to the map after popular requests
Gameplay Optimization: Improved gameplay performance
Enhanced Localization: Update translation across multiple languages through community efforts

Thank you everyone for your support, we hope you enjoy the new update :)
Kingdoms Reborn Team

