Major Update: ‘Land of the Rising Sun’ - Japan Update is live!

Greetings Builders!
We are excited to present the fourth major update for Kingdoms Reborn, Land of the Rising Sun!
Experience the brand new Japanese faction – 'The Shogunates’, Japan-inspired Buildings and Plantations, Hot Spring Inn, Extinct Volcanoes, Ferry, Storage Depot, Copy Building Feature, Rebalanced Gameplay, Bug Fixes, Optimization, and much more!
Want to play on Viking saves?
- Right-click on "Kingdoms Reborn" in your Steam library.
- Select "Properties."
- Navigate to the "Betas" tab.
- _Choose "previking" patch.
Shogunate Faction
Play as the brand new Japanese-inspired faction.
These skilled artisans come from the eastern islands and bring with them their own unique survival skills for the lush, verdant landscapes.
- Bonuses: +10% Luxury Production
- Unique Resources: Rice, Plum, Sushi, Ramen, Sake, Green Tea, Bonsai, Electronic Gadgets
- Unique Military Units: Samurai, Samurai Cavalry, Mobile Suit
- Unique Wonders: Great Buddha Shrine, Himeji Palace, Golden Palace, Pagoda
Unique New Buildings
Assortment of new structures capturing the essence of Japanese architecture and culture:
- Sake Brewery: Brew Sake from Rice
- Bonsai Nursery: Produce exquisite Bonsai tree
- Electronics Factory: Produce Electronic Gadgets from Iron and Gold Bar
- Ramen Shop: Prepare Ramen with Rice and Pork
- Sushi Bar: Prepare Sushi dish from Rice and Fish
New Plantations
- Green Tea Farming
- Plum Farming
- Rice Farming
Efficient Transportation and Logistics
- Ferry: Seamlessly transport citizens across vast bodies of water
- Storage Depot: Manage your most vital resources with this new centralized storage building
Copy Building Feature
Allow for easy copy and paste of buildings that you have already built (Shortcut: Ctrl + C)
No longer need to rely on card draw when the buildings have already been unlocked
Additional Enhancements
New Portraits and Icons: Male Samurai and Japanese Princess
Bug Fixes: Many major and minor bugs have been fixed
Gameplay Rebalance: Aspects of the game have been adjusted to ensure smoother gameplay
Gameplay Changes: Resources move back to the map after popular requests
Gameplay Optimization: Improved gameplay performance
Enhanced Localization: Update translation across multiple languages through community efforts
Thank you everyone for your support, we hope you enjoy the new update :)
Kingdoms Reborn Team
