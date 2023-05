Share · View all patches · Build 11271922 · Last edited 19 May 2023 – 12:59:24 UTC by Wendy

Hey it's ya boy Delirium Tremens back with another hotfix fresh from the oven ːsteamthisː

Steam achievement are fixed AND previously unlocked achievements (in-game) which did not unlock in Steam should automatically activate the next time you launch the game ːsteamhappyː

Boss music should also be fixed, I really hope this time ːsteamthumbsupː