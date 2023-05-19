Some small patch update instructions:

Some in-game problems that occurred during the major online update have been fixed.

Part of the text cannot be displayed

You can already update the patch to solve it. If you encounter other problems, you can give feedback at any time, and we will try our best to solve them as soon as possible.

Thank you again for your understanding and love for us.

