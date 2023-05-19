LEGO® 2K Drive available now!

Start your engines and get in gear—LEGO® 2K Drive is now available! It's time to drive anywhere and everywhere in this vast open-world adventure, where your awesome transforming vehicles are ready to blaze new trails and set record times across Street, Off-Road, and Water terrains!

Over on the official LEGO 2K Drive website, you can get a sneak peek at the world of Bricklandia, including its diverse biomes: Turbo Acres, Big Butte County, Prospecto Valley and Hauntsborough. Each of these sprawling settings is full of races, quests, challenges, collectibles, and lovable LEGO denizens, so you'll have to do a whole lot of exploring if you want to see it all. You're free to roam Bricklandia solo, in two-player local co-op, or in a party of up to six pals in the Play With Friends online mode. If you prefer a bit of friendly competition, the Play With Everyone online mode lets you take on racers around the world on a wide variety of tracks!

You can also prep for your next race with intel on all the exciting Power-Ups that can help you take or keep the lead, like the spooky phasing of Ghost or the area-of-effect blast of a shocking EMP. But Power-Ups can only take you so far—you'll need to get a good handle on the Driving Techniques if you want to achieve the fastest speeds, from basic fundamentals like Boosting and Drifting to more nuanced maneuvers like Quickturns.

Everything you do in the expansive Story mode brings you one step closer to the Sky Cup Trophy, the most prestigious prize any racer could hope for. On your journey to face off against the villainous Shadow Z, you'll have to prove yourself by besting a series of wild rival racers. They all drive signature rides you can score if you win, like a giant skull on wheels or a frosted donut turned into a pontoon! You can also build the vehicles of your dreams brick-by-brick in the Garage, where you can unleash your creativity and imagination.

Even after you've explored every bit of Bricklandia and beat your personal bests on its many raceways, there's lots more to look forward to with the post-launch content of Drive Pass Seasons, including Free and Premium Rewards you can earn by playing! Owners of the Year 1 Drive Pass get more rewards in the Premium versions of Seasons 1-4, plus the Awesome Pizza Vehicle and 550 Coins you can use in the in-game shop.* Stay tuned for more info on each Season's theme and rewards; Season 1 is coming up fast with a debut in June, so you won't have to wait long.

We hope you enjoy exploring Bricklandia's huge open world in LEGO 2K Drive, and we can't wait to share what's in store for the upcoming Seasons! Get behind the wheel and get ready to experience driving made awesome!

*Year 1 Drive Pass included with LEGO 2K Drive Awesome Edition and Awesome Rivals Edition. Also available for individual purchase. Base game required. For digital orders, Year 1 Drive Pass content will be automatically delivered in-game upon release. For physical orders, Year 1 Drive Pass content will be delivered via a code in box to be redeemed in-game.