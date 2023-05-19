update 0.35.0

Movement system
- Leaning now maintains sprint status.
- While cliff climbing, it is now possible to cancel by making a move input in the opposite direction.
Weapons
- The rocket launcher charge is now a two-point burst with a high bullet velocity.
- Scope peering speed no longer decreases during slow motion.
- The movement system when using a hookshot has been changed to accelerate in the direction it is pointed, similar to APEX and Halo Infinite.
Performance
- Added internal resolution and checkerboard rendering to settings. Reducing the internal resolution will upscale to the original resolution. Checkerboard rendering upscales the number of pixels to be rendered by 1/2. When enabled, both of these upscale from 1/6 of the original resolution, greatly reducing the GPU load.
Other
- Upscaling is now turned off when CRT is enabled.
- Numerous bugs have been fixed.
Changed files in this update