V.R.G. update for 19 May 2023

update 0.35.0

update 0.35.0

19 May 2023

Movement system
  • Leaning now maintains sprint status.
  • While cliff climbing, it is now possible to cancel by making a move input in the opposite direction.
Weapons
  • The rocket launcher charge is now a two-point burst with a high bullet velocity.
  • Scope peering speed no longer decreases during slow motion.
  • The movement system when using a hookshot has been changed to accelerate in the direction it is pointed, similar to APEX and Halo Infinite.
Performance
  • Added internal resolution and checkerboard rendering to settings. Reducing the internal resolution will upscale to the original resolution. Checkerboard rendering upscales the number of pixels to be rendered by 1/2. When enabled, both of these upscale from 1/6 of the original resolution, greatly reducing the GPU load.
Other
  • Upscaling is now turned off when CRT is enabled.
  • Numerous bugs have been fixed.

