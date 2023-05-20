Loading pictures, videos, STL/OBJ objects, etc. synchronized in multiplayer mode.
New activities available on the website are automatically updated.
Improved touching of the universal menu buttons.
Fixed bug on loading older files.
Fixed bug on saving files with labels.
Fixed bug on loading clones with labels.
Neotrie VR update for 20 May 2023
Version 4.5.9. Important updates and corrections
Changed files in this update