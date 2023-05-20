 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Neotrie VR update for 20 May 2023

Version 4.5.9. Important updates and corrections

Share · View all patches · Build 11271822 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Loading pictures, videos, STL/OBJ objects, etc. synchronized in multiplayer mode.
New activities available on the website are automatically updated.
Improved touching of the universal menu buttons.
Fixed bug on loading older files.
Fixed bug on saving files with labels.
Fixed bug on loading clones with labels.

Changed files in this update

Neotrie VR Content Depot 878621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link