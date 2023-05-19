Update Beta 0.62_V4.7.1 is now released.

Time zone bug fixed...

Fixed issues with image clarity and screen tearing.

Added the Animal Trap skill and the ability to craft Animal Traps.

Optimized road generation for better continuity. Gun generation rules now work correctly (had a bug previously).

Added multiple colors for laser sights.

Introduced a new fully automatic rifle and a 110-round .22 magazine.

Added new house textures.

Added an option for frame rate limit.

Default limit is set at 60 frames per second, recommended to enable frame rate lock.

In fullscreen mode with multiple monitors, the mouse will be locked within the game screen.

Optimized performance for specific instances of stuttering.

Fixed a bug causing crashes in specific recursive scenarios.

Added new furniture: Household Storage Rack.

Added a new cape.

Fixed a bug where containers made by players contained water.

Fixed a bug with fire-starting tools.

Fine-tuned item drop rates and game balance.