Patch 1.9.4.5 Is Now Available!

Hi everyone!
Patch 1.9.4.5 has just been released.
Here are the details:
Fixes
- Beautification value for sub-buildings was doubled on reload
- Monument snap with houses could cause monuments to be flipped on their side
- Great Hall parts displayed the wrong description
- Occasional crash while editing buildings
Modding-specific
- GAME_CONDITION_RESOURCE_LIST_PRODUCED function is now available
- Expose ResourceList in BEHAVIOR_TREE_DATA_RESOURCE_PRODUCTION
- Fixed a bug where workers wouldn’t reach workplaces if their inputs were full
Changed files in this update