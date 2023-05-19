 Skip to content

Foundation update for 19 May 2023

Patch 1.9.4.5 Is Now Available!

Share · View all patches · Build 11271760 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

Patch 1.9.4.5 has just been released.

Here are the details:

Fixes

  • Beautification value for sub-buildings was doubled on reload
  • Monument snap with houses could cause monuments to be flipped on their side
  • Great Hall parts displayed the wrong description
  • Occasional crash while editing buildings

Modding-specific

  • GAME_CONDITION_RESOURCE_LIST_PRODUCED function is now available
  • Expose ResourceList in BEHAVIOR_TREE_DATA_RESOURCE_PRODUCTION
  • Fixed a bug where workers wouldn’t reach workplaces if their inputs were full

