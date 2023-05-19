- 3 new laws "Fishing regulation", "Artificial intelligence ban" and "Smart cities"
- fixed some devices which gpt screen flickering
Lawgivers update for 19 May 2023
Update 2.2.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
