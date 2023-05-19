 Skip to content

Lawgivers update for 19 May 2023

Update 2.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 11271678 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • 3 new laws "Fishing regulation", "Artificial intelligence ban" and "Smart cities"
  • fixed some devices which gpt screen flickering

