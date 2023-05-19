 Skip to content

Adorable Witch5 : lingering update for 19 May 2023

【ADORABLE WITCH 5 : LINGERING】Some small patch update instructions

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some small patch update instructions:
Some in-game problems in the online [ADORABLE WITCH5: LINGERING] have been fixed.

  • text display problem
  • Map boundaries can go out of the question

You can already update the patch to solve it. If you encounter other problems, you can give feedback at any time, and we will try our best to solve them as soon as possible.
Thank you again for your understanding and love for us.
(Important) Official chat room: https://s.team/chat/REXDS82M
Discord: https://discord.gg/uYhCmCY6Yy Twitter: @LovelyGamexyz

