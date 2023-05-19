List of changes:
-can no longer be blocked when transitioning between locations
-fixed that in some cases it was impossible to complete the last quest in the new museum location
-fixed a bug with the first dinosaur skull cleaning quest in the new museum location
-fixed bug of not saving purchased bone fragments
-fixed a bug where it was impossible to pick up items that fell in the area of the bone cleaning station
-improved UI
-minor bugs fixed
Aquarist update for 19 May 2023
HotFix
List of changes:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update