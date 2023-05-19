 Skip to content

Aquarist update for 19 May 2023

HotFix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

List of changes:
-can no longer be blocked when transitioning between locations
-fixed that in some cases it was impossible to complete the last quest in the new museum location
-fixed a bug with the first dinosaur skull cleaning quest in the new museum location
-fixed bug of not saving purchased bone fragments
-fixed a bug where it was impossible to pick up items that fell in the area of ​​the bone cleaning station
-improved UI
-minor bugs fixed

Changed files in this update

